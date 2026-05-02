64 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to experience hot winds today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has reported extreme heatwave conditions across the State on Friday, with Piduguralla in Palnadu district recording a maximum of 45.9°C. Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that severe heat was felt in 252 mandals across 20 districts, where temperatures crossed 41°C.

Forecasts indicate that on Saturday (May 2), hot winds are likely to sweep through 64 mandals, including 19 in Palnadu, 10 in Manyam, 8 in Vizianagaram, 6 in Markapuram, 10 in Prakasam, 4 in Tirupati, 3 in Nellore, 2 in Polavaram, and 1 each in NTR and Guntur districts. Alongside heatwave conditions, thunderstorms with lightning are expected in scattered areas.

On Friday, maximum temperatures were also recorded at 45.5°C in Gudur (Nellore), 45.1°C in Peddaparupudi (Krishna) and Torragudipadu (NTR), 44.6°C in Addanki (Prakasam), 44.5°C in Allipalli (Eluru) and Peddacherlopalli (Markapuram), 44.4°C in Venkatagiri (Tirupati), 44.1°C in Chebrolu (Guntur), 44°C in Karanchedu (Bapatla), 43.2°C in Sanjamala (Nandyal) and Kodur (YSR Kadapa), 42.6°C in Kunavaram (Polavaram), and 42.4°C in Tavanampalle (Chittoor) and Mulagada (Visakhapatnam).

APSDMA noted that a trough is extending from South Odisha through Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar, which is likely to trigger light to moderate rains with lightning in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts on Saturday. Officials added that heat intensity may ease slightly on Sunday and Monday, with cloudy skies and gusty winds bringing scattered showers.

Farmers and agricultural workers have been advised to take precautions during fieldwork. APSDMA has specifically warned that during thunderstorms, farmers, labourers, and cattle herders should avoid sheltering under trees to prevent lightning-related accidents.