Andhra Pradesh Cabinet moots ‘Pillale Sampada’ plan to address ageing, falling fertility

VIJAYAWADA: Population management, with a focus on treating children as wealth under the ‘Pillale Sampada’ framework, was discussed at length during the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

The issue was close to the heart of the Chief Minister, who has consistently advocated the birth of more children to secure the State’s future and ensure Andhra Pradesh retains the advantage of a demographic dividend.

According to sources familiar with the deliberations, the State faces a demographic paradox.

The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has already dropped to 1.5, well below the replacement level of 2.1, while the elderly share of the population is projected to rise from 17.6% today to 28% by 2047.

At the same time, the working-age population, currently at 62.9%, is expected to shrink to 57%, raising fears of a shift from demographic dividend to demographic debt.

The Cabinet discussion built on recent review meetings chaired by Naidu, where he warned that Andhra Pradesh risked slipping into a situation similar to ageing societies in East Asia. District-level fertility data was presented last month, showing Kadapa at 1.99 and Visakhapatnam at 1.32.

Naidu directed officials then to prepare incentives for larger families and stressed the need to move from ‘population control’ to ‘population care.’ Thursday’s deliberations formalised those ideas into a structured framework.