Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress slams Centre over women’s bill, delimitation PROCESS

APCC working president JD Saleem described linking reservation with delimitation as a ‘major deception’.
APCC Working President J.D. Seelam, along with APCC Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji, strongly criticised the government's handling of the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation process.
APCC Working President J.D. Seelam, along with APCC Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji, strongly criticised the government's handling of the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation process.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: Former Union Minister and APCC working president JD Seelam, along with APCC vice president (Administration In-charge) Kolanukonda Sivaji, strongly criticised the government’s handling of the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation process.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Friday, Seelam alleged that the 33% Women’s Reservation Bill is being used as a cover to push the 131st Constitutional Amendment and Delimitation Bill, convened in a special Parliament session on April 16.

He said the move is not genuinely intended for women’s empowerment but is a political strategy aimed at gaining advantage in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, despite lacking the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.

He described linking reservation with delimitation as a ‘major deception,’ pointing out that while the government claims to have conducted a caste census, it is proposing reservations based on outdated 2011 Census data, misleading women. He recalled that the Women’s Reservation Bill, passed on September 20, 2023.

APCC