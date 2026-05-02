Andhra Pradesh government simplifies municipal shop rent system

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant reform of urban governance, the State government has rationalised the rent fixation system for municipal shop rooms and commercial properties belonging to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The new framework, notified through G.O.Ms. No.92 by the MA&UD Department replaces earlier steep escalation model with a practical and predictable annual revision system.

Under the revised rules, lease rents will now increase by 7% annually during the lease period, instead of the earlier 33% hike once every three years.

Officials explained that the earlier model, introduced in 2011, triggered litigation and defaults, with 584 leaseholders filing cases across 18 ULBs and arrears amounting to Rs 9.43 crore. The system is expected to reduce disputes, boost compliance, and ensure steady revenue to civic bodies.

Another reform relates to floor-wise rent differentiation in municipal commercial complexes. To address vacancies of upper-floor shops, rents will be fixed at 20% lower than ground-floor rates for first-floor shops and 30% lower for shops above the first floor. Officials said this rationalisation would improve occupancy and generate revenue from properties that have been vacant despite auctions.

The amendments also provide a clear formula for fixing upset prices in auctions. The rent will be determined based on whichever is higher between 10% of the market value of the property per annum (building and land) or the prevailing rent of similar properties in the vicinity.