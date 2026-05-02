Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns YSRCP Media General Secretary Srihari's case to May 5

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has directed Nallapadu police in Guntur district to act strictly in accordance with the law in the case involving YSRCP Media General Secretary Pudi Srihari over social media posts.

Justice Dr Yadavalli Lakshman Rao, hearing petitions filed by Srihari seeking quashing of cases registered against him, ordered police to issue notices under BNS and record his explanation. The court adjourned the matter to May 5.

In a related case, the Guntur Kothapeta policesaid the hearing was deferred to Tuesday. Senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that in a similar case registered by Kuppam police, the court had directed proceedings under Section 35(3).

He contended that despite charges carrying a punishment of less than seven years, Srihari was arrested soon after being released in Kuppam case.

Public Prosecutor M Lakshmi Narayana, representing the police, submitted that the petitioner was not cooperating with the investigation. After hearing both sides, the court reiterated that Nallapadu police must proceed as per law and adjourned further hearing to May 5.