APCRDA to hold Job Mela on May 4 in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has announced that a Job Mela will be held on May 4 at the Community Hall in Navuluru–Makkevaripeta, aimed at providing employment, internship, and apprenticeship opportunities to youth and unemployed individuals in the capital region.

The initiative is being organised under the guidance of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana to expand livelihood options for local communities.

The Job Mela, conducted in collaboration with Flipkart, will offer positions in the packing and scanning divisions at facilities in the Vijayawada area.

Both men and women are eligible, with a minimum qualification of Class 10.

Selected candidates will receive salaries ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per month, along with PF and ESI benefits. Work shifts have been scheduled separately for men and women to accommodate operational needs.

In addition to direct employment, the programme will provide internship opportunities for candidates aged 18–22 years, with stipends of Rs 15,100 per month for durations ranging from two to six months.

Performance-based permanent placements will also be offered. Similarly, apprenticeship opportunities are available for those who have completed Intermediate, Diploma, Degree, or B.Tech, with stipends of Rs 15,100 per month and prospects for full-time employment.

Officials stated that more than 100 positions will be filled through this drive.

The Job Mela will run from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm on May 4. Interested candidates can contact their local APCRDA facilitator or reach out via WhatsApp at 9848424207 for further details.