Centre asks Andhra Pradesh to expedite Polavaram project works

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department of AP has been directed to expedite the Polavaram project works, with particular emphasis on rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R).

A review meeting was held in New Delhi on Friday, chaired by Kushvinder Vohra, Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), and Pankaj Kumar, Secretary in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

A delegation of State officials led by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad briefed the Centre on the progress of construction, land acquisition, and R&R activities. Sources said the officials were asked to speed up R&R works alongside project execution. Details of fund utilisation were presented, with the next instalment of central assistance expected in September. WAPCOS, which submitted its report, was instructed to provide technical support at the construction site.

Officials said land acquisition is complete, with 30 acres pending, while R&R activities are progressing steadily.