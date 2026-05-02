Government notifies five model e-mobility cities in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has formally operationalised the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy (4.0) 2024–29 by notifying five model e-mobility Cities across the State.
The orders, issued through G.O.Rt. No.499 by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, approve the Operational Framework and Strategic Roadmap for implementation in Urban Local Bodies.
Officials described the move as a major step towards building a sustainable, technology-driven, and future-ready urban mobility ecosystem. The five cities identified as model e-mobility cities are Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, and Tirupati, representing the five administrative regions of the State.
The framework envisages high-density EV charging infrastructure, Green Routes, Battery Swapping Stations, Zero Emission Zones, and integrated electric mobility ecosystems. It mandates one charging station per 3x3 km grid within cities and one every 30 km along highways.
A dedicated Rs 250 crore Corpus Fund has been sanctioned, with Rs 50 crore allocated to each city for infrastructure deployment, grid strengthening, fleet electrification, innovation pilots, and consumer adoption initiatives.
City-specific interventions have been proposed, including green tourism mobility and electric BRTS corridors in Visakhapatnam, logistics-focused EV infrastructure in Vijayawada, electrification of river transport in Rajahmundry, EV logistics for fisheries in Nellore, and full electrification of Tirumala shuttle systems in Tirupati.
The framework also integrates national standards such as the Ministry of Power’s EV Charging Guidelines, the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, and State codes, including APECSBC and APENS. Principal Secretary (MAUD) S Suresh Kumar said the notification marks a transformational shift in urban mobility planning, combining sustainable transport, clean energy integration, advanced infrastructure, and climate-responsive governance.
He noted that the initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in green growth and future mobility systems. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana stated that the establishment of Model E-Mobility Cities will improve transport efficiency, reduce pollution, attract investments in EV manufacturing and allied sectors, and generate employment opportunities.
The Principal Secretary has directed the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration to oversee phased implementation and the Director of Town & Country Planning to amend building regulations for mandatory EV charging provisions. Officials said the notification is expected to serve as a catalyst in accelerating AP’s transition towards sustainable urban mobility.