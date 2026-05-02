Government notifies five model e-mobility cities in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has formally operationalised the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy (4.0) 2024–29 by notifying five model e-mobility Cities across the State.

The orders, issued through G.O.Rt. No.499 by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, approve the Operational Framework and Strategic Roadmap for implementation in Urban Local Bodies.

Officials described the move as a major step towards building a sustainable, technology-driven, and future-ready urban mobility ecosystem. The five cities identified as model e-mobility cities are Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, and Tirupati, representing the five administrative regions of the State.

The framework envisages high-density EV charging infrastructure, Green Routes, Battery Swapping Stations, Zero Emission Zones, and integrated electric mobility ecosystems. It mandates one charging station per 3x3 km grid within cities and one every 30 km along highways.

A dedicated Rs 250 crore Corpus Fund has been sanctioned, with Rs 50 crore allocated to each city for infrastructure deployment, grid strengthening, fleet electrification, innovation pilots, and consumer adoption initiatives.

City-specific interventions have been proposed, including green tourism mobility and electric BRTS corridors in Visakhapatnam, logistics-focused EV infrastructure in Vijayawada, electrification of river transport in Rajahmundry, EV logistics for fisheries in Nellore, and full electrification of Tirumala shuttle systems in Tirupati.