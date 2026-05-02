GVMC property tax collections jump to Rs 230 crore in April

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation recorded total property tax collections of Rs 230.13 crore in April 2026, an increase of Rs 66.47 crore compared with Rs 163.66 crore collected in April 2025.

Speaking with the TNIE, GVMC Revenue Deputy Commissioner Srinivasa Rao said the rise was driven by increased use of the 50 per cent interest waiver on property tax arrears and the 5 per cent rebate on early payments. He said property owners opted to clear pending dues in lump sum to avail the benefits, which improved collections during the month.

As part of the April inflow, GVMC also received Rs 20.02 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s refinery and marketing divisions towards property tax under 5% rebate scheme.

Officials said the scheme encouraged large-scale settlement of dues within GVMC limits. Payments were accepted at Saukaryam Centres and through online services on the GVMC website using assessment numbers.

The April performance comes in the backdrop of overall annual revenue growth for 2025-26. GVMC collected Rs 620.85 crore in total tax revenue during the financial year, up from Rs 510.15 crore in 2024-25, showing an increase of Rs 109.93 crore.

Officials said this represented a 21.5 per cent rise in overall revenue, supported by improved assessment and recovery mechanisms.

The corporation also increased property tax demand by about Rs 90 crore during the year and recovered nearly Rs 60 crore from the revised demand.

Zone-wise data showed the Visakhapatnam zone contributing Rs 591.27 crore in property tax, Rs 507.08 crore in house tax and Rs 84.19 crore in vacant land tax.

Anakapalli zone recorded Rs 16.54 crore in property tax, Rs 14.24 crore in house tax and Rs 2.30 crore in vacant land tax. Bheemili zone reported ` 13.04 crore in property tax, Rs 9.08 crore in house tax and Rs 3.96 crore in vacant land tax.

Across categories, house tax collections stood at Rs 530.41 crore, while vacant land tax accounted for Rs 90.44 crore during 2025-26.

Officials said sustained enforcement and taxpayer response under rebate schemes contributed to the higher April collections and overall annual growth.