Improved SSC results in Andhra Pradesh reflect reforms impact

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday congratulated students who passed the Class 10 examinations, stating that the improved results reflect the impact of reforms undertaken by the coalition government.

In a statement, he said the overall pass percentage has increased by over 4% compared to last year, calling it a positive outcome of the initiatives introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He also appreciated the efforts of Education Minister Nara Lokesh in strengthening the education sector. He highlighted that programmes such as the Mega Parent-Teachers Meet and the 100-day action plan implemented ahead of the examinations played a crucial role in achieving better results.

He noted that the pass percentage in government schools rose significantly from 72.8% last year to 78.39% this year, describing it as a commendable achievement. He congratulated teachers and Education department officials.