India’s first ethanol-to-jet fuel plant works launched in Andhra Pradesh's Atchuthapuram

VISAKHAPATNAM: GPS Renewables (GPSR) has kickstarted the construction of India’s first Ethanol-to-Jet (ETJ) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plant after being awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by NTPC Limited.

The plant being set up at the Green Hydrogen Hub of NTPC Green Energy Limited in Pudimadaka, within the APIIC industrial area at Atchuthapuram of Anakapalle district. The project is aimed at building domestic capacity for sustainable aviation fuel production.

GPS Renewables will execute the project as the primary contractor, supported by technology and engineering partners. Lummus Technology will provide the ETJ technology licence and basic engineering, while Xytel India will handle detailed engineering for the core process package.

The company’s scope includes end-to-end execution covering engineering, procurement, construction, start-up, and commissioning. It will also manage hydrogen generation systems, along with offsite and utility infrastructure. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2029, followed by one year of post-commissioning operations.