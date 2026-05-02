Kakinada-Mysore Express commences daily run

KAKINADA: Marking a major boost for regional connectivity, Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella flagged off the Kakinada-Mysore Express as a full-fledged daily service on Friday, along with MLC Karri Padmasri. After the flag-off, he addressed the media at Kakinada Town railway station.

He stated that Kakinada has emerged as one of the key growth centres in Andhra Pradesh, with thousands of passengers needing to travel by train daily. Thanks to the Railway Minister’s support, the Kakinada-Mysore Express, travelling through 32 key stations including Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, now runs as a regular service. It proves beneficial to thousands of passengers, particularly students and working professionals commuting to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, modernisation works at Samalkot, Tuni, and Kakinada stations undertaken for `75 crore are nearing completion. Pithapuram station has recently been added to this list.