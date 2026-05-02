Labour Addas will be established in Andhra Pradesh to support workers: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Labour Addas will be set up across the State to support workers and 15 such centres will come up in major cities and towns in the first phase.

The Chief Minister presented Shramashakti Awards to outstanding workers and employers at Pamidimukkala village in Pamarru Assembly constituency of Krishna district marking the occasion of May Day. He also distributed social security pensions to beneficiaries and interacted with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the Labour Addas will be developed into skill centres where workers can upgrade their skills.

New ESI hospitals will be set up in places like Atchutapuram, Guntur, Kurnool, Sri City and Amaravati to provide better healthcare facilities to workers. Naidu emphasised that just as workers work tirelessly, the government is equally committed to the development of the State.

He highlighted that the Telugu Desam Party symbol reflects workers and farmers and reaffirmed its commitment to uplift of poor families, besides enabling their children to become entrepreneurs.