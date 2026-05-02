Labour Addas will be established in Andhra Pradesh to support workers: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Labour Addas will be set up across the State to support workers and 15 such centres will come up in major cities and towns in the first phase.
The Chief Minister presented Shramashakti Awards to outstanding workers and employers at Pamidimukkala village in Pamarru Assembly constituency of Krishna district marking the occasion of May Day. He also distributed social security pensions to beneficiaries and interacted with them.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the Labour Addas will be developed into skill centres where workers can upgrade their skills.
New ESI hospitals will be set up in places like Atchutapuram, Guntur, Kurnool, Sri City and Amaravati to provide better healthcare facilities to workers. Naidu emphasised that just as workers work tirelessly, the government is equally committed to the development of the State.
He highlighted that the Telugu Desam Party symbol reflects workers and farmers and reaffirmed its commitment to uplift of poor families, besides enabling their children to become entrepreneurs.
Naidu rules out hike in power charges, lauds rural development initiatives
The Chief Minister said the welfare measures for workers include Rs 25,000 financial assistance for marriage of construction workers (also applicable to their daughters), Rs 20,000 for child birth, Rs 60,000 in case of natural death, and Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses. In addition four labour courts are available for dispute resolution.
The Polavaram Irrigation Project will be completed and dedicated to the nation by the commencement of Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. Efforts are underway to ensure no water scarcity in the Krishna delta, he said.
With regard to the Machilipatnam Port, he said though land acquisition was completed in 2014, the previous YSRCP regime cancelled tenders in 2019 causing the project delay. At present, breakwater, dredging and offshore works are progressing rapidly. A target has been set to complete the port by December this year, he said.
Naidu highlighted that major investments are coming to the State, including a large data centre investment by Google, following interest from companies like Raliance, which came forward to set up a data centre with an investment of $17 billion.
He slammed the opposition, charging it with destructive governance in the past, and highlighted the NDA government’s efforts in rebuilding systems over the last 22 months.
He reiterated that electricity charges will not be increased though the previous regime hiked power tariff multiple times.
Naidu said he will get a feedback on the functioning of MLAs directly from the people during his visits to the Assembly constituencies, and will not hesitate to show door to those failing to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.
He lauded the rural development initiatives of the Panchayati Raj Department led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and reforms in education initiated by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, which yielded good results in the SSC examinations.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash, MP V Balashowry and others were present.