LPG price hike may threaten livelihood of hotel workers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The steep and successive hikes in the price of commercial LPG cylinders have triggered widespread concern across Andhra Pradesh.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has jumped from Rs 1,700 in January to nearly Rs 3,250 now, registering a sharp increase of Rs 1,550 within just four months. The latest hike of Rs 933 has dealt a severe blow to hotels, restaurants, bakeries and street food vendors who rely heavily on LPG for their daily operations, besides posing a threat to livelihood of workers.

The upward trend has been consistent over the past few months, steadily increasing the financial burden on small businesses. After January level, the price of LPG cylinders rose by Rs 49 in February, followed by a Rs 114 increase in March, taking to nearly Rs 1,900-2,000. In April, a further sharp hike of Rs 195 pushed the price to around Rs 2,200, before the unprecedented spike of Rs 933 in May.

The LPG price rise has significantly hit operational costs of hospitality sector. Commercial LPG is not subsidised, leaving small businessmen exposed to market price fluctuations. Many eateries, which operate on thin profit margins, say the sudden surge has disrupted their cost structures.