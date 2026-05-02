Marine fish landings in Andhra Pradesh drop by 13 per cent in 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marine fish landings in Andhra Pradesh dropped to 1.52 lakh tonnes in 2025, recording a decline of 13% compared to 2024, and 20% from 2023, indicating continued pressure on the fisheries sector.

According to the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Annual Report 2025, the State had recorded 1.75 lakh tonnes in 2024, and 1.90 lakh tonnes in 2023. The decline is mainly linked to weather disturbances.

Cyclone Montha affected fishing operations in late October across Andhra Pradesh and other east coast regions. This was followed by Cyclone Ditwah, which further disrupted fishing activity.

As a result, several coastal regions reported lower fish landings, including Odisha (15%), Andhra Pradesh (13%), Puducherry (3%), and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (26%).

The number of marine species recorded in the State also decreased to 371 in 2025 from 404 in 2024. In 2023, the species count was 383, showing fluctuations in marine diversity.

In terms of major species, lesser sardine landings rose sharply to 15,500 tonnes in 2025 from 9,400 tonnes in 2024, showing a strong increase. Penaeid shrimp also registered a moderate rise, increasing to 13,400 tonnes in 2025 compared to 12,320 tonnes in the previous year.

In contrast, Indian mackerel witnessed a steep decline, dropping to 9,650 tonnes in 2025 from a much higher 32,490 tonnes in 2024. Croaker showed a slight improvement, with landings increasing to 7,810 tonnes from 7,030 tonnes. Ribbonfish, however, recorded a marginal decrease, falling to 7,390 tonnes in 2025 from 8,000 tonnes in 2024.

Fishing activity remained dominated by the mechanised boats, which contributed 60%of total landings.