Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar reviews infrastructure projects in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar reviewed key urban development projects in Guntur on Friday, outlining progress in 22 major issues.

The meeting, held at the Collectorate’s video conference hall, was attended by local MLAs, district officials, and GMC representatives.

Pemmasani said the Shankar Vilas bridge works would be expedited once land acquisition is completed, with a target for July 2027. He noted that minor hurdles in the Inner Ring Road project have been resolved, while PVK Naidu Market, Manasa Sarovaram, and Nallapadu Tank projects will be taken up under the PPP mode.

He announced that the Narla Venkateswara Rao Auditorium will soon begin construction, and Bongaralabeedu will be developed with walking tracks and sports facilities. “Our goal is to transform Guntur into a modern, clean, and comprehensively developed city,” he said.

Lokesh joins informal political gathering

An informal dinner meeting of Guntur Parliament leaders was hosted on Friday evening at the residence of Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

The gathering saw the participation of Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with several MLAs and party leaders.

The leaders discussed strengthening the party organisation, recent political developments in the state, and ongoing welfare and development programmes in Guntur district. Constituency-wise progress of projects and fund mobilisation over the past 22 months also came up for review.

During the interaction, local representatives highlighted difficulties faced by party workers during the opposition period. Minister Lokesh assured full support, stating that leaders and cadres could approach him at any time for assistance.