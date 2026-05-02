Mission Mausam Coastal testbed launched at Andhra University in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a step aimed at improving weather monitoring and forecasting along the east coast, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has set up a Coastal Atmospheric Research Testbed (C-ART) at Andhra University in Vizag. The open-field observatory was inaugurated by M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar and IITM Director A Suryachandra Rao on the university premises on Friday. It has been set up under Mission Mausam programme, which focuses on strengthening observational networks and improving weather prediction systems.

The testbed has been developed as an open-field observatory with advanced instruments to continuously monitor atmospheric conditions. Andhra University provided space for the facility to support long-term research collaboration.

The system combines instruments that record rainfall, wind, temperature, humidity and atmospheric processes. Disdrometers measure raindrop size and distribution, while weather stations track basic parameters. An eddy covariance tower studies exchanges of heat, moisture and gases between land and atmosphere. Scientists said the data will improve understanding of weather systems.

Data collected from the testbed is processed and fed into national weather models, helping improve the accuracy of forecasts. Additional instruments, including wind lidars and Doppler weather radars, are planned in the next phase. These will provide information on wind patterns, cloud structure and atmospheric composition, strengthening research capability of the facility.