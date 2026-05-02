Nellore to host TDP’s ‘Mahanadu’ for first time

NELLORE: The prestigious annual conclave ‘Mahanadu’ of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be held in Nellore district for the first time since the party’s inception, generating excitement among party cadres. The three-day event is scheduled to take place from May 27 to 29, with leaders aiming to organize it on a grand scale.

Senior leaders are currently scouting for a suitable venue that can accommodate lakhs of party workers and supporters, ensuring seamless transport and other facilities. A team comprising Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Minister Ponguru Narayana, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, along with several MLAs including Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, inspected multiple locations on Friday.

Potential sites include a 110-acre APIIC land parcel near Kovur on the national highway, the IFFCO Kisan SEZ near Rajupalem, and areas along the highway in Nellore Rural near the Sakshi office.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the party is determined to make this event a historic milestone in Nellore’s history. It is a matter of pride for local party leaders and workers that Nellore has been chosen as the venue for Mahanadu for the first time.

He added that the event holds added significance as it will be the first major party gathering after Nara Lokesh assumed responsibilities as the party’s national executive president.