Papikondalu boat cruise draws summer crowds, emerges as top tourist attraction in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The scenic boat cruise through the Papikondalu Hills along the Godavari River has emerged as a major summer attraction for tourists, drawing large numbers of visitors to one of Andhra Pradesh’s most popular tourist destinations.

The nearly eight-hour journey offers panoramic views of lush green hills along the river and has become a preferred getaway for nature lovers and holiday makers.

With tourist footfall increasing during the summer holidays, operators have expanded services on the route. While only one boat operated earlier, around 16 boats — including 15 private vessels and one operated by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation — now conduct daily trips. Officials said nearly 1,200 tourists can travel in a day when all boats operate at full capacity.

The journey starts at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram. Tour operators transport tourists by bus through Kovvur to Polavaram in Eluru district. The route crosses the Polavaram project’s upper coffer dam and reaches the Gandipochamma Temple, where the boat journey begins.

Operators charge Rs 1,250 for adults and Rs 1,050 for children aged between 5 and 10 years. The package includes breakfast, lunch, evening tea and snacks onboard.

The combination of natural beauty, spiritual significance and organised travel facilities has continued to attract visitors to the Papikondalu.