Tax receipts off to strong start in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 4,323.07 crore in April

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 12.07% growth in Commercial Taxes collections in April 2026 (Rs 598.78 crore higher than in April 2025), marking an excellent start to FY 2026-27. Building on the 6% cumulative growth achieved in FY 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has continued its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation. April 2026 is particularly significant - it is the first month of the new fiscal year and sets the tone for the State’s revenue performance in 2026-27.
While the Net GST Collections stood at Rs 3,796.61 crore, the Gross GST Collections (excl. CESS) stood at Rs 4,323.07 crore for April 2026 Growth has been achieved against a challenging backdrop.
The GST 2.0 rate rationalisation reforms - aimed at simplifying the tax structure and enhancing ease of doing business - have had an estimated annual revenue impact of Rs 8,000 crore, of which Rs 4,500 crore was absorbed in the second half of FY 2025-26.
Despite this structural headwind, the department demonstrated strong administrative resilience through technology-led enforcement, targeted compliance drives, and breakthrough revenue streams from new initiatives.
New revenue initiatives introduced during the year including AI-based data analytics, AI-powered scrutiny, AI-based IGST reversals, UPI-based analytics enforcement, DISCOM-linked registration verification, and Aadhaar-integrated expansion of the Profession Tax generated significant incremental revenue.
According to Babu A, Chief Commissioner of State Tax, growth in April 2026 was led by petroleum VAT, professional tax, and select services (real estate, construction) and goods (electric machinery and equipment, bullion and jewellery). GST on the goods side was pulled down by rate cuts on vehicles, cement and metals.
As against Rs 3,554.27 crore in April, 2025, Rs 3,796.91 crore Net GST collections recorded in April, 2026 achieving a growth of 6.83%, the Government of India settled IGST of ?2194.89 crore for the month of April 2026 with AP, which is Rs 252.05 crore (that is, 12.97%) compared with the settlement for the corresponding period in April 2025 (Rs 1942.84 cr).