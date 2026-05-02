Tax receipts off to strong start in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 4,323.07 crore in April

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 12.07% growth in Commercial Taxes collections in April 2026 (Rs 598.78 crore higher than in April 2025), marking an excellent start to FY 2026-27. Building on the 6% cumulative growth achieved in FY 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has continued its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation. April 2026 is particularly significant - it is the first month of the new fiscal year and sets the tone for the State’s revenue performance in 2026-27.

While the Net GST Collections stood at Rs 3,796.61 crore, the Gross GST Collections (excl. CESS) stood at Rs 4,323.07 crore for April 2026 Growth has been achieved against a challenging backdrop.

The GST 2.0 rate rationalisation reforms - aimed at simplifying the tax structure and enhancing ease of doing business - have had an estimated annual revenue impact of Rs 8,000 crore, of which Rs 4,500 crore was absorbed in the second half of FY 2025-26.