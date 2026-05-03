Andhra Pradesh Transco launches outcome-driven internships, invites IIT students

VIJAYAWADA: In a shift from conventional training programmes, Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (AP Transco) is opening its doors to technical talent, inviting students from IITs and other institutions to work on live power sector challenges. The Summer Internship Programme 2026 is being positioned not as a routine attachment, but as a problem-solving platform embedded within the state’s grid operations.

Interns will be assigned clearly defined challenges, work under senior utility mentors, and deliver implementation-ready solutions-from AI models to engineering frameworks. AP Transco has identified 44 problem statements across 10 functional wings, covering areas such as grid planning, renewable energy forecasting, substation automation, cybersecurity, and analytics.

Focus on exposure

Unlike traditional programmes, this initiative demands outcomes. Interns are expected to build AI models to improve solar and wind forecasting, digital twins for grid operations, drone for asset inspection and decision-support tools for real-time power purchases

The goal is clear: create outputs that can be deployed within the utility. Every project is tied to real data, field exposure, and operational use cases.