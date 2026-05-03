Andhra reels under severe heatwave as temperature hits 45 degree Celsius

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a fresh advisory as severe heatwave conditions gripped the state on Saturday.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain said Prakasam district’s Kopperapadu recorded the highest temperature at 45.4°C. Across 17 districts, 239 mandals registered temperatures above 41°C, with Kadapa (34 mandals), Nellore (32), Tirupati (29), Palnadu (26), Prakasam (25), Markapuram (21), Nandyal (20), Kurnool (17), and Chittoor (10) among the worst affected.

For Sunday (May 3), APSDMA forecasts severe hot winds in six mandals of Guntur district, including Medikonduru, Pedanandipadu, Phirangipuram, Prattipadu, Thulluru, and Vatticherukuru. In addition, 124 mandals across districts such as Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, East Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati are likely to experience hot winds.

Saturday’s maximums included 45.1°C at Botlaguduru (Markapuram), 45°C at Venkatagiri (Tirupati), 44.4°C at Kaligiri (Nellore), and 44.3°C at Nuzendla (Palnadu).

Meanwhile, a trough extending from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu via Vidarbha, Telangana, and Rayalaseema is expected to trigger light rains with thunder and lightning in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. APSDMA advised farmers and workers to avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms and urged the public to take precautions against heat and humidity.