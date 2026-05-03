Andhra's RTGS CCTV360 system helps police trace missing women

VIJAYAWADA: The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) is extending significant technological support to the police, enhancing their ability to solve cases efficiently. Recently, in five separate cases, the RTGS CCTV360 system played a vital role, making investigations easier and faster.

RTGS CCTV360 was instrumental in tracing three missing women, including two minors. In another case, surveillance cameras under RTGS helped police swiftly apprehend a suspect involved in a murder and robbery in Tadepalligudem.

To strengthen law enforcement and aid investigations, RTGS has established a dedicated CCTV360 surveillance system, which police are using efficiently across multiple cases. A 17-year-old girl went missing on April 22 from Nandavaram police station limits in Kurnool district. Police sought RTGS assistance and uploaded her photo into the CCTV360 application. Using a time-sensitive digital search, RTGS identified her presence at a major junction in Vijayawada and sent real-time alerts. With coordination between Nandavaram and Vijayawada police, she was safely rescued and handed over to her parents.

A 16-year-old girl reported missing on April 25 from Gadivemula in Nandyal district was traced using RTGS. Police uploaded her photo and the motorcycle number she used. CCTV360 detected her at a key junction in Ongole on April 29. Real-time alerts enabled coordinated action by Nandyal and Ongole police, leading to her safe recovery.

A 22-year-old woman went missing on April 24 from Rompicherla in Chittoor district. Suspecting involvement of a youth from the same village, police used RTGS tools like Person of Interest (POI) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). The system tracked their movements across Tirupati and towards Chittoor. It helped police intercept them in Chittoor town.

RTGS CCTV technology is significantly improving coordination among police departments.