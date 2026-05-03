Best Teachers’ from Andhra to visit Singapore from May 4

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 37 State Best Teachers Awardees - 2025 from Andhra Pradesh are heading to Singapore on an International Exposure Visit. The programme is scheduled from May 4 to 8 at the National Institute of Education, Singapore.
According to Samagra Siksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, the primary objective of the programme is to provide the selected teachers with first-hand exposure to internationally acclaimed education systems, innovative classroom practices, teacher professionalism, assessment strategies, and school governance models.
The programme also aims to facilitate the adaptation and integration of suitable global best practices into the state education system.
In this regard, the Department is sending 37 Best Teachers to the National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore, and 29 Best Teachers to the University of Turku, Finland, to study internationally recognised educational practices and gain insights into global standards in teaching and learning.
Informing that 37 of Andhra Pradesh’s finest Government teachers are heading to Singapore to pick up best practices in education, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Saturday posted on ‘X’ “Through a 5-day programme at the National Institute of Education Singapore, they’ll dive into cutting-edge classroom practices, critical thinking, and learner-centric teaching.
From lesson design to real school exposure, this initiative is about one thing: bringing the world’s best back to our classrooms and improving outcomes for students studying in government schools. Because when teachers evolve, classrooms transform.”
The National Institute of Education International (NIE), Singapore, in collaboration with the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has proposed a 5-day Professional Development Programme titled “Designing Learning, Inspiring Thinking” for teachers from Andhra Pradesh from May 4 to 8. The programme is designed to strengthen teachers’ professional competencies and prepare them to equip students for a rapidly changing global environment.
Participants will work in teams with the Singapore team and present how they plan to apply the learning in Andhra Pradesh schools. Certificates will be awarded upon successful completion of the programme. The participating teachers will implement the acquired best practices in their respective schools.