Best Teachers’ from Andhra to visit Singapore from May 4

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 37 State Best Teachers Awardees - 2025 from Andhra Pradesh are heading to Singapore on an International Exposure Visit. The programme is scheduled from May 4 to 8 at the National Institute of Education, Singapore.

According to Samagra Siksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, the primary objective of the programme is to provide the selected teachers with first-hand exposure to internationally acclaimed education systems, innovative classroom practices, teacher professionalism, assessment strategies, and school governance models.

The programme also aims to facilitate the adaptation and integration of suitable global best practices into the state education system.

In this regard, the Department is sending 37 Best Teachers to the National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore, and 29 Best Teachers to the University of Turku, Finland, to study internationally recognised educational practices and gain insights into global standards in teaching and learning.

Informing that 37 of Andhra Pradesh’s finest Government teachers are heading to Singapore to pick up best practices in education, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Saturday posted on ‘X’ “Through a 5-day programme at the National Institute of Education Singapore, they’ll dive into cutting-edge classroom practices, critical thinking, and learner-centric teaching.