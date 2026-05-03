Commission report flags TTD’s procurement of over 70 lakh kg ghee without mandatory testing

A one-member commission set up by the Andhra Pradesh government has found that more than 70 lakh kilograms of ghee used to prepare the iconic Tirupati laddus were procured by the TTD without undergoing the required quality checks.

A one-man commission constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday revealed that the TTD procured over 70 lakh kg of ghee used in preparing the famous Tirupati laddus without mandatory quality checks.

The report submitted by the commission claimed that this "systemic failure" allowed suppliers to provide adulterated ghee, as officials allegedly ignored safety tests and suppressed lab reports that confirmed the presence of vegetable fats.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed a one-man commission headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar to probe the supply of allegedly adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, after the Supreme Court-appointed SIT submitted its report.

"TTD officials initially planned to incorporate mandatory FSSAI Î²-Sitosterol testing (effective July 1, 2022), but later reversed the decision and granted suppliers an exemption, leading to the procurement of over 70 lakh kg of ghee without the legally required quality checks," Kumar said in his report.

The report identified "systemic administrative failures" as the root cause, particularly in the enforcement of tender rules, and noted that critical safeguards meant to ensure quality were "gradually eroded".

Critical lab reports confirming adulteration were allegedly suppressed, while procurement decisions were taken without full oversight, thereby undermining due process.

The panel also found that procurement committee members allegedly relaxed tender norms without the full committee or convener's approval, allowed post-bid price reductions after reverse auctions, and accepted abnormally low bids without scrutiny.