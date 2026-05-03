Labour Addas to come up in 15 cities across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash stated that the coalition government is committed to welfare of workers and rolled out several reforms under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the past 22 months.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Minister highlighted a major May Day initiative revealed by the Chief Minister to construct ‘Labour Addas’ in 15 cities across the State. These centres will serve as dedicated hubs for skilled and unskilled workers, saving them from the daily stress of waiting on road sides for work.

Subhash noted this is a pilot project, with clear plans to expand these facilities to all 175 constituencies, shifting the state’s focus from just hard work to ‘smart work.’ He pointed out that major ongoing projects - including Polavaram, Amaravati, various industrial corridors, and logistics hubs - are ensuring there is ample work for everyone.

“Since taking office in 2024, the coalition government reinstated several welfare schemes that the previous government abruptly halted under the guise of duplication,” Subhash stated. The revived financial benefits for construction workers now include Rs 40,000 for marriage assistance, Rs 20,000 for maternity, Rs 60,000 for natural death, and Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses.

He urged workers to register on the ‘Mana Mithra’ app for a fee of Rs 55 to easily access these funds. He announced a large-scale skill development push to meet the growing demand for skilled labour. The State will train 20,000 construction workers in technologies and another 20,000 in traditional trades.