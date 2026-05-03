Minister Narayana inspects four locations for Telugu Desam Mahanadu in Nellore

NELLORE: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said the Telugu Desam Party’s annual conclave, Mahanadu, will be made a grand success through collective effort and coordination. The three-day event, beginning May 27, is expected to draw nearly five lakh delegates and party workers.

A high-level team led by Narayana, along with MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Chief Minister’s Programme Coordinator Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, party spokesperson Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, State Waqf Board Chairman Abdul Azeez, and senior leader Jayaram Reddy, toured Kovur and Nellore rural constituencies on Saturday to identify a suitable venue. The team inspected four locations, two in Kovur and two in Nellore rural, and will submit a detailed report to the party’s central office.