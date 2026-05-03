No power outages during summer, says Minister Gottipati

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has made it clear that there should be no interruptions in electricity supply across Andhra Pradesh, even during peak summer demand.

Reviewing the situation through a teleconference with DISCOM CMDs from his camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the Minister instructed officials to ensure immediate restoration of supply in case of temporary disruptions caused by sudden rains or extreme heat.

He emphasised that under no circumstances—official or unofficial—should power outages occur in the state.

The Minister directed that whenever technical issues necessitate temporary shutdowns, consumers must be informed in advance, and restoration should be carried out at the earliest.

He noted that although sufficient power is available to meet summer demand, complaints have been reported from certain areas.

Officials explained that transformer failures due to excessive heat and interruptions caused by sudden rains were the primary reasons for the complaints. The Minister instructed staff to remain vigilant and resolve issues promptly to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.