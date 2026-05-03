Women make up 52% of Tele-Manas callers in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has highlighted the growing impact of Tele-MANAS centres, which are providing round-the-clock mental health support via national helpline number 14416.

Officials reported that the centres in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam are receiving an average of 3,000 calls per month, with women accounting for over 52% of callers.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, reviewed the functioning of the centres and directed officials to treat every call with seriousness. He noted that the helpline has prevented several suicide attempts and helped people overcome depression, anxiety, and stress. Students, particularly during exam periods, form a significant portion of callers, with counsellors offering guidance.

Since their establishment in Vijayawada (October 2022) and Vizag (2023), the centres have received 67,573 calls. Call volumes have steadily increased after the appointment of 40 new counsellors and technical staff in October 2025. Monthly calls rose from 1,432 in October 2025 to over 3,000 in April 2026.

Counsellors, guided by psychiatrists, provide advice via phone and, when necessary, video calls. Analysis shows that 19.87% of callers suffer from depression, 19.20% from exam or job-related stress, 15.57% from insomnia, and 11.7% from anxiety disorders. Around 7.12% seek help to overcome substance abuse.

The helpline operates confidentially, with counsellors unable to view caller numbers. Calls are routed to state centres, ensuring support in local languages. Nationally, 53 Tele-MANAS centres are functioning, coordinated by NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

Satya Kumar emphasised that with nearly 20 crore Indians estimated to suffer from mental health issues, the Tele-MANAS initiative is vital. “These centres provide solace 24x7, 365 days a year, ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive timely counselling, guidance, and hope,” he said.