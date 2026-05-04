Andhra fishermen await financial assistance amid ongoing ban

VIJAYAWADA: Fisherfolk across Andhra Pradesh are anxiously awaiting the release of financial assistance under the State government’s flagship ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ scheme, as the ongoing fishing ban has left thousands of coastal families without income. With boats anchored and daily earnings coming to a complete halt, the scheme is seen as a crucial lifeline during this lean season.

The 61-day annual fishing ban, in force from April 15 to June 14 as per government orders aimed at protecting marine biodiversity during the breeding season, has brought fishing activity to a standstill across the coast. While the conservation measure is widely acknowledged as necessary, it has simultaneously cut off the primary source of livelihood for lakhs of fishermen families.

Last year, the State government had extended timely support by releasing financial assistance on April 26. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ scheme, under which Rs 20,000 was credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Around 1.29 lakh fishermen families benefitted, with the government spending nearly Rs 258 crore.

The assistance, which was enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, was widely welcomed by the fishing community.