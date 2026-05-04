Andhra fishermen await financial assistance amid ongoing ban

VIJAYAWADA: Fisherfolk across Andhra Pradesh are anxiously awaiting the release of financial assistance under the State government’s flagship ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ scheme, as the ongoing fishing ban has left thousands of coastal families without income. With boats anchored and daily earnings coming to a complete halt, the scheme is seen as a crucial lifeline during this lean season.
The 61-day annual fishing ban, in force from April 15 to June 14 as per government orders aimed at protecting marine biodiversity during the breeding season, has brought fishing activity to a standstill across the coast. While the conservation measure is widely acknowledged as necessary, it has simultaneously cut off the primary source of livelihood for lakhs of fishermen families.
Last year, the State government had extended timely support by releasing financial assistance on April 26. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ scheme, under which Rs 20,000 was credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Around 1.29 lakh fishermen families benefitted, with the government spending nearly Rs 258 crore.
The assistance, which was enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, was widely welcomed by the fishing community.
This year, officials said the process is underway but involves multiple stages of verification. Provisional beneficiary lists have been prepared and displayed at village and ward secretariats from May 1, and will remain open for public scrutiny until May 6. Separate lists of eligible and ineligible applicants have also been published to ensure transparency. Authorities are currently receiving objections and verifying claims at the grassroots level.
“After resolving objections, the final lists will be scrutinised by district collectors and forwarded to the government through the commissionerate for approval,” said Fisheries Department Joint Director A Nagaraja.
Another Fisheries official indicated that the amount is likely to be credited this month 15 or 16 and release the funds through Direct Benefit Transfer.
However, the delay compared to last year’s timeline is causing concern among fishermen, who are struggling to manage daily expenses in the absence of income. “We completely depend on fishing. Once the ban begins, there is no earning at all. Last year’s assistance helped us survive. We are waiting for the government to release it soon,” said Viswanathapalli Venkata Narayana fishermen and President of Srinivasa Marine Cooperative Society, Tallapelem of Krishna district. He further added that authorities are saying that the date will be soon, but not exact date. He added that in his society around 160 fishermen are working and waiting for government assistance.
Kokkiligadda Naga Rambabu, Fisheries Cooperative Society United Krishna District President said that the government is going to credit the amount in the second week or third week of this month. “ Due to vast new boat registrations and other issues there is some delay this year, however the government will soon credit all the beneficiaries. The coalition government increased the amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for which we are very grateful and now we are waiting for the funds,’’ he added.
Apart from direct financial assistance, the government also provides support in the form of diesel subsidies, fishing equipment aid, and insurance coverage, forming part of a broader welfare framework for the community.
As the ban continues, expectations are rising that the government will expedite the process and release the assistance at the earliest. For thousands of fishermen families, the scheme remains not just financial aid, but a vital support.