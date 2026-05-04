Andhra govt committed to fair land resurvey, says Revenue Min

BAPATLA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has said that the coalition government is committed to resolving land disputes and ensuring transparency in land administration through the ongoing resurvey programme.

Participating in a public event at Pudivada village in Nagaram mandal on Sunday, the Minister distributed newly issued Pattadar Passbooks stamped with the official Rajmudra, following completion of the resurvey.

The Minister noted that after the coalition came to power, village-level sabhas were held across all revenue villages to identify farmers’ land-related problems. He said the government has simplified land services and introduced advanced technology to ensure that future generations do not face disputes.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has brought modern systems into land administration, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is working to improve village development, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is focusing on education and employment opportunities for youth.

Satya Prasad said that over 2,000 petitions received during revenue sabhas have been studied and solutions initiated. He stressed that the resurvey is eliminating irregularities in land records, removing encroachments, and issuing rightful ownership documents to farmers.

He explained that the new passbooks include QR codes, enabling farmers to access details of their land, maps, and boundaries online. Aadhaar and mobile numbers are being linked to land records to resolve issues quickly.