APSDMA forecasts varied weather conditions in State

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that the state continues to face varied weather conditions, with extreme heat persisting in several districts even as thunderstorms and heavy rains brought relief in others.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said scorching temperatures were recorded in many areas, while unseasonal showers with thunder and lightning were reported across Coastal districts and Rayalaseema region.

On Sunday, Nellore district’s Gudur registered the season’s highest temperature at 46.2°C, followed closely by Prakasam’s Kopperapadu at 46.1°C. Severe heat was reported in 286 mandals across 16 districts.

Maximums also touched 45.7°C at Kambham in Markapuram, 45.6°C at Bonupalle in Tirupati, 44.2°C at Nadigadda in Palnadu, 44°C at Karanchedu in Bapatla, 43.9°C at Tovi in Kurnool, 43.8°C at Tavanampalle in Chittoor, 43.4°C at Terannapalli in Anantapur and Veeraballe in Kadapa, and 43.1°C at Banaganapalle in Nandyal and Chilakallu in NTR district.

In contrast, Tirupati city and several mandals, including Pakala, Renigunta, Vadamalapeta and Ramachandrapuram experienced heavy rain and hailstorms for more than three hours.