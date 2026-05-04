Eco-friendly night stays to boost Vizag tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: Soon, people of Visakhapatnam and tourists visiting the city may no longer have to travel to far-flung Agency areas to experience forests and nature trails, with the Forest Department preparing to launch night-stay eco-tourism activities at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, bringing a wilderness experience within the city limits.

Located amidst the city and nestled within the Eastern Ghats, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary is being upgraded under the Government of India’s Nagar Van Yojana. Spread across nearly 71 square kilometres, the sanctuary is emerging as a key eco-tourism destination, offering a rare combination of biodiversity conservation and nature-based recreation in close proximity to the city.

Developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the Kambalakonda Nagaravanam is already attracting over 200 visitors daily and up to 500 on weekends.

To manage the site, the Forest Department has engaged 25 members from local tribal communities, integrating livelihood generation with conservation efforts.