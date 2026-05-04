Eco-friendly night stays to boost Vizag tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: Soon, people of Visakhapatnam and tourists visiting the city may no longer have to travel to far-flung Agency areas to experience forests and nature trails, with the Forest Department preparing to launch night-stay eco-tourism activities at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, bringing a wilderness experience within the city limits.
Located amidst the city and nestled within the Eastern Ghats, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary is being upgraded under the Government of India’s Nagar Van Yojana. Spread across nearly 71 square kilometres, the sanctuary is emerging as a key eco-tourism destination, offering a rare combination of biodiversity conservation and nature-based recreation in close proximity to the city.
Developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the Kambalakonda Nagaravanam is already attracting over 200 visitors daily and up to 500 on weekends.
To manage the site, the Forest Department has engaged 25 members from local tribal communities, integrating livelihood generation with conservation efforts.
Visakhapatnam Range Conservator of Forests
Mohammad Diwan Mydeen said, “Visitors will soon be able to book small eco-friendly huts for overnight stays based on available packages and explore the sanctuary through trekking routes of 3 km, 5 km and 7 km, designed to cater to different age groups and fitness levels.
Shorter trails are expected to appeal to families and casual visitors, while the longer stretches will offer a more immersive trekking experience for adventure enthusiasts.”
The sanctuary also features bird-watching towers, nature walk trails, a wooden bridge, rope-walking activities, boating facilities, viewpoints and designated picnic spots.
Five guest rooms have already been constructed, with plans underway to add five more as part of the next phase of development. CF Mydeen clarified that the accommodation structures are temporary or semi-permanent in nature to ensure they do not disturb the reserve forest ecosystem.
Positioned between the Simhachalam hill range to the west and the Gambheeram reservoir to the north-east, Kambalakonda offers a distinct ecological landscape.
Classified as a dry evergreen forest, the sanctuary supports rich biodiversity and is home to several endemic and native species including jackals, civets, rabbits, mongoose, spotted deer, sambars and multiple snake species.
Among its notable wildlife are species such as Russell’s Viper, Indian Golden Oriole, Banded Bay Cuckoo and Indian Peafowl.
The forest also hosts seasonal blooms of Bush Plum trees and clusters of jungle berries, while butterfly populations further enrich the sanctuary’s ecological character.
To further expand the eco-tourism project, the Forest Department is considering introducing integrated packages that combine Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Kailasagiri and the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre.
Visitors can opt for a single package covering all four destinations, including a night stay in huts at Kambalakonda, instead of visiting each location separately. “A consultant has been appointed to prepare a DPR in coordination with the Forest Department and the VMRDA. Once completed, the report will be submitted to secure additional funding from the State or Central governments,” Mydeen said.