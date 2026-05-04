Four killed, two injured as ambulance crashes into stationary truck in Tirupati's Srikalahasti

TIRUPATI: Four persons were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck in Uranduru village in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred under the Srikalahasti rural police station limits in Tirupati district. According to police, the accident occurred at around 3.45 am.

A truck (AP39WQ1329) was parked on the left side of the road after its driver had stepped away.

Meanwhile, a Mahindra Bolero ambulance (WB17N0098), en route from West Bengal to Bengaluru, was reportedly transporting a patient to Aster Multispeciality Hospital for treatment.

Police said the ambulance was travelling at high speed when the driver, allegedly fatigued and drowsy, failed to notice the stationary truck and rammed into its rear.

There were six people in the ambulance at the time of the accident, out of whom four died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Bojon Doloi (patient), his wife Tagori Doloi, his brother Jatin Doloi, and the second driver Jitesh Pandit. The injured were identified as Geeta Chakravarti, a relative, and driver Rakesh Pandit. All victims are residents of Hooghly district in West Bengal.

The injured were shifted to the Area hospital in Srikalahasti for treatment.

Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the scene and, with the help of a crane, restored the overturned ambulance. The bodies were retrieved and shifted to the hospital for further procedures.

Police registered a case on the incident and investigating it and stated that driver fatigue appears to be the primary cause of the accident.