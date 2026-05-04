HRF opposes data centre clearances

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has sought the immediate suspension of environmental clearances granted on April 18, 2026, by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to two hyperscale data centre parks at Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam district and one in Rambilli of Anakapalli district.

In a statement, HRF said the projects, each with a capacity of 1,000 MW and linked to the Google-Adani Groups, were initially presented as a single facility but later processed separately. It alleged that both proposals were cleared under Category B2 of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, which applies to building and construction projects and does not require a full EIA or public hearings. The forum pointed out that the two projects together involve a grid demand of about 1,626 MW, around 354 diesel generators with a combined capacity of 971.5 MW, and high-speed diesel storage of 2,520 kilolitres.

HRF cited official estimates of only 650 jobs at Rambilli and 575 at Tarluvada, adding that this was not proportionate to the scale of land, water and energy use involved.