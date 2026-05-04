Make TTD laddu probe report public: CPM

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that the State government immediately make public the report of the one-man commission appointed to probe the Tirupati laddu adulteration issue. The commission, headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar, has already submitted its findings to the Chief Minister.

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said that different newspapers have reported the contents of the report in varying ways, leaving the public confused about the actual facts. He stressed that the government must release the report transparently so that people know the truth.

The party noted that the commission is understood to have made several recommendations, and urged the government to place these, along with proposed action plans, before an all-party meeting.

Rao pointed out that the laddu controversy has already become a major issue, and only transparency can help dispel public doubts and build consensus. The government should act responsibly, he added.