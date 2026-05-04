Minister distributes cycles, launches development projects in Addanki

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Sunday launched a series of welfare and development initiatives in the Addanki segment.

At Uppalapadu and Vemparala Government Schools, the minister distributed free bicycles to 55 students and felicitated SSC topper Jasti Naga Venkata Sai Sri for securing the highest marks at the constituency level.

He praised government school students for achieving record results in the recent SSC examinations, attributing the success to reforms introduced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Ravi Kumar emphasised that government schools are now competing effectively with private institutions, with the state prioritising rapid infrastructure upgrades.

During his visit, the minister inaugurated a memorial cultural stage at Vemparala Government School, constructed with donor support.

He also opened several development projects, including a BT road worth Rs 5.10 crore from Shantinagar to Eleswaravaripalem, and CC roads worth Rs 1.15 crore in Uppalapadu, Mailavaram, and Vemparala villages.Under the RDSS scheme, new electric poles are being installed across the constituency.

Ravi Kumar said the government is fulfilling election promises by constructing blacktop roads, CC roads, and side drains in rural areas.