NEET (UG) conducted smoothly at all 180 centres across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/ELURU/ONGOLE: The NEET (UG) 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held peacefully across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with authorities ensuring smooth arrangements and strict adherence to guidelines at all centres.

The exam was conducted in 180 centres across 28 cities, including key locations such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, and other major places.

A total of around 75,000 candidates had applied for the exam, of whom approximately 58,000 appeared, indicating a significant turnout. Officials reported that the examination was conducted without any untoward incidents, with all centres functioning efficiently under close supervision and security arrangements.

In NTR district, the examination was held at 32 centres, where 11,345 candidates appeared out of 11,496 registered, recording an impressive 98.69 percent attendance.

In Krishna district, the test was conducted at two centres, with 742 candidates appearing out of 763 registered. Meanwhile, in Tirupati district, the exam was held across nine centres, where 4,415 candidates appeared out of 4,542, registering an attendance of around 97.2 percent.

Authorities strictly implemented the guidelines issued by NTA, including adherence to the prescribed dress code. A strict no-late-entry rule was enforced, with candidates not permitted to enter the examination hall even a minute after the reporting time. The use of jewellery such as earrings, nose rings, chains, and other accessories was prohibited.