NEET (UG) conducted smoothly at all 180 centres across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/ELURU/ONGOLE: The NEET (UG) 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held peacefully across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with authorities ensuring smooth arrangements and strict adherence to guidelines at all centres.
The exam was conducted in 180 centres across 28 cities, including key locations such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, and other major places.
A total of around 75,000 candidates had applied for the exam, of whom approximately 58,000 appeared, indicating a significant turnout. Officials reported that the examination was conducted without any untoward incidents, with all centres functioning efficiently under close supervision and security arrangements.
In NTR district, the examination was held at 32 centres, where 11,345 candidates appeared out of 11,496 registered, recording an impressive 98.69 percent attendance.
In Krishna district, the test was conducted at two centres, with 742 candidates appearing out of 763 registered. Meanwhile, in Tirupati district, the exam was held across nine centres, where 4,415 candidates appeared out of 4,542, registering an attendance of around 97.2 percent.
Authorities strictly implemented the guidelines issued by NTA, including adherence to the prescribed dress code. A strict no-late-entry rule was enforced, with candidates not permitted to enter the examination hall even a minute after the reporting time. The use of jewellery such as earrings, nose rings, chains, and other accessories was prohibited.
NEET aspirant denied entry over dress code in Eluru
Tension flared at a municipal school examination centre near Durga Temple in Eluru on Sunday during the NEET Examination after a girl was reportedly denied entry for not following the prescribed dress code.
According to sources, the incident occurred before the exam began when officials checked candidates under National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines.
The student was stopped at the gate for allegedly violating dress code norms. She broke down in tears and pleaded with authorities to allow her to take the test. Despite her appeals, invigilators refused entry, citing strict instructions to enforce the rules without exception. The situation drew attention from parents and bystanders at the centre.
The incident has reignited debate over rigid dress code enforcement during competitive exams and the need for greater sensitivity in handling students.
1,681 candidates attend NEET in Ongole
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted smoothly on Sunday across six centres in Ongole. Of the 1,728 registered candidates, 1,681 appeared for the exam.
Ongole District Collector P Raja Babu visited Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya centres to review security and facilities.
Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspections.