OMC launches 150th anniversary celebrations

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipality has entered its 150th year, with celebrations launched at Church Junction near Collectorate.

District Collector P Rajababu, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, and others unveiled a 25-foot single-stone Ashoka Dharma Chakra tower and released posters to mark the occasion.

Established on September 30, 1876, Ongole is among the state’s oldest municipalities. Collector highlighted its heritage and future potential with Ramayapatnam Port, BPCL, Indosol industries, granite trade, and tourism, announcing 150 days of cultural programmes.

MLA Janardhan Rao said the Rs 82 lakh memorial installation, completed in eight months, aims to educate youth about Ongole’s history, while citing trunk road expansion, housing, canal works, and water pipeline upgrades, with plans for cricket and indoor stadiums. MLA Vijay Kumar praised the initiative, stressing the importance of raising awareness among younger generations about Ongole’s rich heritage.