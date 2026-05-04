Over 92,000 pilgrims had darshan of Lord at Tirumala temple on Saturday

TIRUMALA: Tirumala witnessed a massive summer rush over the weekend, with more than 92,000 devotees having darshan on Saturday alone.

Temple officials said the surge was managed with great difficulty, and darshan continued until 1.30 a.m. on Sunday before resuming with Suprabhatham at 2.30 a.m. By 8 p.m. Sunday, another 56,000 devotees had completed darshan.

Officials noted that the influx was particularly heavy due to school and college holidays, with an estimated 1.5 lakh pilgrims staying in Tirumala on Saturday.

Superintendent Ramakrishna of the Vaikuntam Queue Complex said the administration worked tirelessly to ensure smooth passage despite the record crowds. Heavy rain in Tirupati and Tirumala briefly interrupted the flow of pilgrims, but footfall and vehicular traffic normalised by Sunday morning.