PV Sindhu hails Magic Drains as rural game-changer

VIJAYAWADA: Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has lauded the innovative ‘Magic Drains’ initiative spearheaded by AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, describing it as a game-changer in addressing sanitation challenges in rural areas.

In a video message reviewing the government’s 20-month performance, Sindhu highlighted that the initiative is helping transform village hygiene standards by providing an effective solution to wastewater management. She noted that a majority of India’s population resides in rural regions, where the absence of proper drainage systems often leads to unhygienic living conditions.

Explaining the concept, Sindhu said the Magic Drains, designed with soak pits and a three-layer filtration system, enable quick absorption and purification of wastewater from households. The filtered water is then naturally converted into groundwater, helping tackle issues such as water stagnation and foul odour in villages.

She further pointed out that the system is highly cost-effective, saving nearly 80 per cent of construction expenses compared to conventional cement drains, making it a sustainable option for large-scale rural implementation.

Emphasising the health benefits, Sindhu said the initiative not only improves sanitation but also safeguards the well-being of rural communities by reducing exposure to contaminated water.

Sindhu underscored that, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the vision of Pawan Kalyan, rural AP is poised for comprehensive growth across sectors.

Meanwhile, actor Nani has also appreciated the Swachh Rath initiative of the government. To create wider awareness, Nani extended support to the campaign, drawing attention to the importance of sanitation in villages.

Officials said that in April, Swachh Rath units collected nearly 19 lakh kg of dry waste and, in return, distributed essential commodities worth Rs 3.32 cr to rural households.