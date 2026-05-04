Rapid progress under Jaladhara programme in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Works under the prestigious “Jaladhara-Jalaharathi” programme, launched by the State government with a focus on water security, are progressing at a brisk pace in NTR district.
The initiative aims at the conservation of water resources and the enhancement of groundwater levels, aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision. Implemented under a 100-day special action plan, Team NTR district is actively executing the programme with notable progress.
Out of 197 sanctioned works, 88 have already been grounded and are at various stages of completion. District Collector G Lakshmisha is closely monitoring the progress and providing continuous guidance to ensure effective implementation. Key activities such as desilting of tanks, restoration of feeder channels, and repairs to sluices are being carried out on priority.
The administration is also focusing on scientific water conservation methods, including the construction of recharge pits and percolation tanks to effectively store rainwater and improve groundwater levels.
Restoration of traditional water bodies is being undertaken to ensure that village tanks, which are lifelines of rural areas, remain filled and functional throughout the year.
Efforts are underway to rejuvenate 439 tanks across the district to maintain water availability.
Highlighting the importance of tanks in rural life, officials noted that they play a crucial role in agriculture by providing irrigation water, supporting livestock needs, and helping recharge groundwater, preventing wells and borewells from drying up.
Additionally, these water bodies contribute to ecological balance by supporting biodiversity.
Collector Lakshmisha emphasised that public participation is key to the programme’s success.
The initiative is being implemented with the involvement of local communities, public representatives, and irrigation associations. Based on scientific analysis of decade-long data, the programme focuses on tank restoration, interlinking of water bodies, water conservation strategies, and village-level water budgeting.
He expressed confidence that the Jaladhara programme will ensure sustainable water resources for future generations.