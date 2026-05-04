Rapid progress under Jaladhara programme in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Works under the prestigious “Jaladhara-Jalaharathi” programme, launched by the State government with a focus on water security, are progressing at a brisk pace in NTR district.

The initiative aims at the conservation of water resources and the enhancement of groundwater levels, aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision. Implemented under a 100-day special action plan, Team NTR district is actively executing the programme with notable progress.

Out of 197 sanctioned works, 88 have already been grounded and are at various stages of completion. District Collector G Lakshmisha is closely monitoring the progress and providing continuous guidance to ensure effective implementation. Key activities such as desilting of tanks, restoration of feeder channels, and repairs to sluices are being carried out on priority.

The administration is also focusing on scientific water conservation methods, including the construction of recharge pits and percolation tanks to effectively store rainwater and improve groundwater levels.