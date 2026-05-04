RRR lays foundation for Akiveedu Rama temple

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a significant development, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Rama temple at Akiveedu in West Godavari district on Sunday.

The ceremony was conducted amid Vedic chants and slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, with the Deputy Speaker participating along with his wife. Addressing the gathering, Raju stated that despite legal and social hurdles, the temple construction would be completed without compromise.

He mentioned that the auspicious muhurat for the ceremony, fixed at 7:14 am on May 3, was confirmed by priests, who asserted that the project would proceed at the same time regardless of obstacles. He said the temple would be built using Krishna stone, ensuring durability for several centuries.

The event was attended by prominent leaders, including former TTD Board Chairman Kanumuri Bapiraju and Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the town as some BSP workers staged protests opposing the construction. Police intervened and detained the protesters to prevent disruption. Heavy security arrangements were in place following earlier controversies related to the temple issue. A large number of devotees attended the event.