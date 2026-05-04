Seven teachers for four students, none clear SSC exam

ANANTAPUR: At a time when the State is celebrating the good performance of government schools in the SSC examinations 2026, a contrasting picture has emerged from Anantapur district. The Zilla Parishad High School with a student strength of four at Oobicherla village in Gooty mandal has recorded a shocking 0% pass despite having seven teachers.

While the overall pass percentage in the SSC examinations stood at 85.25, Anantapur district achieved 77.17% success. All the four students of the ZP High School failed in the exam.

The analysis of results revealed that one student failed in Telugu, another in Social Studies, the third in Mathematics and Social Studies, while the fourth managed to pass only in English. The unusual teacher-student ratio — seven teachers for just four students — has further intensified scrutiny.

The District Collector has taken the issue seriously and ordered an inquiry.