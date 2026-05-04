Urban bodies net Rs 948 crore property tax in April 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) began the financial year 2026-27 with a bang in collection of municipal property taxes, earning one-third of the current demand in the very first month.

According to the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, ULBs collected Rs 948.15 crore against a current demand of Rs 2,683.50 crore by April 30, 2026, amounting to 35.34 per cent of the demand.

Including arrears and penalties, total collections stood at Rs 1,010.79 crore, compared to Rs 814.12 crore in April 2025, marking a 24.16 per cent overall growth.

Principal Secretary (MAUD) S Suresh Kumar reviewed the performance with Municipal Commissioners via video conference, stressing the need to sustain momentum through technology-driven assessments, citizen facilitation, and targeted recovery of arrears. He noted that the current demand itself had risen from Rs 2,556.71 crore last year to Rs 2,683.50 crore, reflecting improved coverage and identification of taxable properties.

Among Corporations, Kakinada led with 43.28 percent of demand collected, followed by Mangalagiri-Tadepalli (41.21%), Guntur (40.79), Rajahmundry (40.41), and Kurnool (39.59). Vijayawada achieved 39.21, while GVMC collected Rs 230.10 crore, meeting 33.25 of its demand.

In municipalities, Addanki topped with 51.56 percent of demand collected, while Atmakur, Vuyyuru, Vinukonda, Kovvur, Ponnur, Chirala, Piduguralla, Tadigadapa, and Giddalur also crossed the 40% mark.