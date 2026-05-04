Wild tusker-leopard menace in Chittoor, Tirupati triggers fear

TIRUPATI: Farmers and residents across Chittoor and Tirupati districts are facing a double threat as increasing movement of wild elephants and leopards near human habitations has triggered fear and crop losses in several areas.
Forest officials say the ongoing summer season is a “pinch period” for wildlife, when scarcity of water and food inside forests forces wild animals to move towards villages and agricultural fields in search of prey and fodder. Officials estimate that three herds of wild elephants and over 50 leopards are currently moving across forest regions in the erstwhile Chittoor district. In Kuppam constituency, farmers in Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Gudipalli mandals along the Tamil Nadu border have been reeling under repeated elephant raids for the past two months. Wild elephant herds have frequently entered agricultural lands, damaging standing crops including paddy, sugarcane, mango orchards, groundnut and vegetable crops, causing heavy losses to farmers.
A similar situation is prevailing in Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district. From Rangampeta to Pulicherla mandal, including Kalluru, Pulicherla, Rompicherla and areas along the Bhakarapet Ghat Road, as well as nearby forest villages of Chandragiri–Bheemavaram, a lone wild elephant and another elephant herd have been roaming frequently, creating panic among villagers and motorists.
Forest officials said both elephant herds and the lone tusker have been repeatedly crossing the Anantapur-Chennai National Highway near Bhakarapet, at times standing on the road and disrupting traffic movement. Several commuters, including APSRTC bus drivers, have been forced to halt their vehicles out of fear until the animals move away. Officials noted that the major concern is elephants travelling far away from their natural habitat in search of water and food, increasingly venturing into cultivated lands and settlements.
On the other hand, leopard sightings near urban outskirts in both districts have also become a growing concern.
Two weeks ago, a leopard was found trapped in a fence near the Doddipalli forest area in Chittoor district and later died. Villagers in the surrounding areas have since reported hearing leopard roars at night, raising fears that another big cat may still be moving in the region.
Meanwhile, in Tirupati, a leopard is reportedly roaming in and around institutional zones near Zoo Park Road. Recently, it allegedly attacked a stray dog near the Peruru substation and dragged it away, sending panic among residents of nearby colonies including GOs Colony, Veterinary University campus and Zoo Park Road localities, especially during night hours.
On reports of another leopard movement in Doddipalli, Chittoor DFO G Subburaju told TNIE that forest teams have intensified surveillance using thermal drone cameras during night operations.
“We cannot rule out the villagers’ complaints. Search operations are continuing to track any leopard movement. However, no fresh movement has been confirmed so far. Wild animals must survive in their natural habitat, and situations requiring rescue operations should ideally not arise,” the DFO said.
With crop damage mounting and fear spreading, villagers in both districts are urging the forest department to take preventive measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict during the harsh summer months.
Tirupati Forest Range Officer Sudharshan Reddy said authorities have alerted residents and officials of nearby institutions to remain cautious.