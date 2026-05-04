Wild tusker-leopard menace in Chittoor, Tirupati triggers fear

TIRUPATI: Farmers and residents across Chittoor and Tirupati districts are facing a double threat as increasing movement of wild elephants and leopards near human habitations has triggered fear and crop losses in several areas.

Forest officials say the ongoing summer season is a “pinch period” for wildlife, when scarcity of water and food inside forests forces wild animals to move towards villages and agricultural fields in search of prey and fodder. Officials estimate that three herds of wild elephants and over 50 leopards are currently moving across forest regions in the erstwhile Chittoor district. In Kuppam constituency, farmers in Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Gudipalli mandals along the Tamil Nadu border have been reeling under repeated elephant raids for the past two months. Wild elephant herds have frequently entered agricultural lands, damaging standing crops including paddy, sugarcane, mango orchards, groundnut and vegetable crops, causing heavy losses to farmers.

A similar situation is prevailing in Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district. From Rangampeta to Pulicherla mandal, including Kalluru, Pulicherla, Rompicherla and areas along the Bhakarapet Ghat Road, as well as nearby forest villages of Chandragiri–Bheemavaram, a lone wild elephant and another elephant herd have been roaming frequently, creating panic among villagers and motorists.