AM Green application sans ToR: EAC

KAKINADA : The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) has raised objections to AM Green Ammonia’s application for environmental clearance, noting that it was submitted without obtaining the mandatory Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

During a meeting on 10 April 2026, chaired by Prof A B Pandit, the EAC rejected the expansion proposal for violating regulations and directed the company to resubmit it online via the PARIVESH portal, ensuring proper procedures and transparency.

Public associations and civic leaders in Kakinada have raised objections, citing the lack of public hearings or awareness about the dangers and hazards of ammonia production.

The company plans to produce 10,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2030.

This echoes historical concerns. In 1985, the Supreme Court objected to establishing 10,000-metric-tonne ammonia tanks at the site of the then-proposed Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL). By Supreme Court order and directions from the Environment and Pollution Control Board, NFCL was required to develop a 675-acre green belt around the factory.

Delays in central government subsidies led to financial deficits and the plant shut down for years. The National Company Law Tribunal later took over and handed the assets to AM Green Ammonia (India) Private Limited.

The EAC meeting discussed AM Green Ammonia’s ownership of the former NFCL facility, which spans about 1,127 acres.

As per the sale certificate issued by Asset Care Enterprise Reconstruction (ACRE), 451.97 acres along with buildings, structures, plant, machinery, equipment and other assets were transferred to the company.