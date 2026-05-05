Andhra eyes global push for local-made products

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is moving to position its locally manufactured products as global brands by strengthening industrial clusters with integrated logistics, improved infrastructure, and reduced transport costs.

The State government is focusing on product perfection, connectivity, and quality standards to ensure competitiveness in international markets.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a review meeting on Product Perfection Clusters at the RTGS Centre on Monday, directed officials to prioritise road, rail, and port linkages for clusters in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati economic regions.

During the review, Naidu examined projects proposed under the Centre’s Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) scheme.

These include chemical parks, a rare earth mineral park scheduled for 2026-27 in the East Coast Industrial Corridor, and a container manufacturing hub.

Plans to establish 175 MSME parks across clusters were also discussed, with emphasis on integrating logistics facilities such as water supply, electricity, cold chains, and warehousing.

The Chief Minister underscored that reduced transport costs would directly benefit industries and farmers, while only products meeting international standards could penetrate global markets. He called for industrial townships at every cluster, promotion of Farmers Producers’ Organisations, and skill development programmes aligned with current industrial needs. Universities, he suggested, should introduce hybrid courses to strengthen workforce training and ensure that skill development keeps pace with industrial demand.

Naidu further directed that each district host a mega industrial park to generate large-scale employment.