Andhra govt steps in to rescue woman from Annamayya dist stranded in Oman

TIRUPATI: The State government intervened to assist a woman from Annamayya district who was allegedly stranded and confined in Oman after being lured with a job offer.

Dudekula Shahnaz, a resident of Vayalapadu village, travelled to Muscat in November 2025 in search of employment. However, after reaching Oman, she found the job unsuitable and attempted to return to India. Her family alleged that agents confined her, seized her mobile phone and demanded `2 lakh under the pretext of meeting expenses.

Concerned over her situation, Shahnaz’s husband Abubakar lodged a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society seeking intervention.

Responding swiftly, the State government, along with the APNRT Society, sent a formal communication to the Indian Embassy in Oman and initiated efforts to secure her release and return.

Following negotiations, the agents agreed to bear the expenses and facilitate Shahnaz’s return to Andhra Pradesh. Officials said she is expected to arrive in India on May 7.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of migrant workers working abroad.