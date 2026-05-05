Andhra's HNSS canal diversion to strengthen Kalyani Dam

TIRUMALA: A major drinking and irrigation project has been launched in Chandragiri mandal to divert water from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal to the Kalyani Dam, ensuring long-term supply for Tirupati and surrounding areas.

Chief Engineer MLN Varaprasad of the NTR Telugu Ganga project said survey work has been completed for laying a 28-km pipeline, including a lift at 7.8 km, to tap water at the 59-km point of the canal. Physical works are set to begin by the end of this month, with the assurance that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) can draw drinking water by next summer.

The project, valued at `126.60 crore, is the first of its kind in the region to combine drinking and irrigation benefits. Tenders have been finalised and agreements signed with the contractor, who has committed to completing the works within two years. By Sankranti 2027, water will be released to Moolapalle Cheruvu, five kilometres from Naravara Palli.

According to officials, the scheme will divert 432.32 million cubic feet (mcft) of water from the HNSS branch canal to five major tanks — Moolapalle (10 mcft), Kondreddi Kandriga (4.40 mcft), Kanithi Madugu (8 mcft), Nagapatla (6 mcft), and Venkatrayuni Cheruvu (3.90 mcft) — with the lion’s share of 400 mcft directed to the Kalyani Dam.

This will stabilise an ayacut of 1,154 acres of agricultural land while securing drinking water for Tirupati and Tirumala for about 120 days annually.

The project includes a pump house with 250 HP capacity to push water through the pressure main, ensuring delivery to the Kalyani Dam.

Officials said the initiative will address chronic water shortages in Chandragiri and provide sustainable resources for agriculture, urban needs.